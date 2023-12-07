iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 525,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 501,298 shares.The stock last traded at $25.30 and had previously closed at $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

