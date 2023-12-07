RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 2.7% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 8,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $619.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

