GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading Down 4.3%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $69.32. 10,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 287,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

GMS Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

