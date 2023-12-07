GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) versus ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Financial Analysis

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GFL Environmental and ESGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.61%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than ESGL.

This table compares GFL Environmental and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -1.60% 4.80% 1.70% ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Risk & Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and ESGL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $4.98 billion 2.12 -$239.84 million ($0.44) -65.11 ESGL $5.41 million 0.92 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

ESGL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Dividends

GFL Environmental pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESGL pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 663.8%. GFL Environmental pays out -11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GFL Environmental has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats ESGL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. GFL Environmental Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

