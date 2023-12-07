CastleKnight Management LP Invests $770,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

OC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,781. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.