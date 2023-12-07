CastleKnight Management LP Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orion by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Orion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 49,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,961. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

