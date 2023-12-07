CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.69% of Upland Software worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 498.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 19,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,339. The company has a market cap of $144.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

