Cipher Capital LP Purchases 12,080 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 175.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 223,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,928. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

