Cipher Capital LP Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $117.70. 485,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.