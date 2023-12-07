Syntax Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 565.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,457,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $124.33. The company had a trading volume of 121,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

