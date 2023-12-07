State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $66,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $235.81 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

