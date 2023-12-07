Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Syntax Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.