Syntax Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.29. 52,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,265. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

