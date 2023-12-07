Bison Wealth LLC Sells 700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,912,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.98. 1,015,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

