Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3,288.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

POOL stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,951. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

