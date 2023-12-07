ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,668 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Doximity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. 204,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.