ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 232,886 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,886 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $44,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 252,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

