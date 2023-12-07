ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,395 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.92% of Under Armour worth $57,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 787,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.