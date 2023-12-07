ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 17,714.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755,327 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.95% of IAC worth $47,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IAC by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 76,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

