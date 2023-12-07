Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 932,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,804. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

