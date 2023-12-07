Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $610.29. 389,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,936. The stock has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $610.71.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

