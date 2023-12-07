ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $36.40 Million Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,393 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 8.33% of Hudson Technologies worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDSN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 50,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,906. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $578.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

