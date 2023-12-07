ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Vistra worth $43,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $50,438,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE VST traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 580,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.