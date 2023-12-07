Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,183,000.
Shares of COWZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,119 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
