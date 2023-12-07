Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 20,111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

UPS stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,315. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.