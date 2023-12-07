Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 75,859 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,078,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,581. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

