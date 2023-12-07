ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 396,446 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,446 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.68% of Canada Goose worth $68,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 494,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,445. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

