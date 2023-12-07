ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 263,422 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,422 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 9.12% of AxoGen worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 1.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,554. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

