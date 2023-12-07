Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527,242 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.08% of Sally Beauty worth $80,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 200,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

