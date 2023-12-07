Bison Wealth LLC Takes $8.64 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 361,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000. Biohaven accounts for about 1.6% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Biohaven by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 137,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,553. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

