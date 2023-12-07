Bison Wealth LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.61. 648,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

