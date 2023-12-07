Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.83. 1,307,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,721. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.