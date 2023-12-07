Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 387,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

