Bison Wealth LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.78. 4,730,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,641,059. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.27 and its 200 day moving average is $301.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $832.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,796 shares of company stock valued at $133,140,464 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

