ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 68,131 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $81,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.16. 275,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

