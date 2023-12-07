ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 426,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,300 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.47% of Pinterest worth $85,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,466. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

