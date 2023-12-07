ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $90.01 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,863 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $90,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 2.3 %

OKTA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 838,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,000. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.