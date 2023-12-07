Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 457,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,153. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.4853 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

