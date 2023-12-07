ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,447 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $74,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Certara Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CERT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,014. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.