Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Teleflex worth $79,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

TFX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.80. 28,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.