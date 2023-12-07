Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.68% of Graphic Packaging worth $123,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 233,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

