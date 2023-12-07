Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $74,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Legend Biotech by 17.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Legend Biotech by 62.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.41. 115,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,459. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

