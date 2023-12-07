ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $68.88 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,914 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.35% of Smartsheet worth $68,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 379,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,551. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

