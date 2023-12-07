State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,827 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

