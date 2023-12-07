IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of IQVIA worth $158,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

