Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.5 %

DAL stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

