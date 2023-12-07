Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $204.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $213.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

