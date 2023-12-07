Head-To-Head Analysis: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) vs. Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) and Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.15 billion 0.47 $917.00 million $2.29 4.92 Dechra Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.1% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Organon & Co. and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.27%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 9.51% -147.13% 9.33% Dechra Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Dechra Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. The company sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases. It also provides water soluble antibiotics, vaccines, lameness, pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies. In addition, the company distributes veterinary pharmaceuticals and equipment; markets pet diets; and develops, regulates, manufactures, and markets crop protection, as well as offers financial services. It markets its products through wholesaler and distributor networks. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northwich, the United Kingdom.

