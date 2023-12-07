OMG Network Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

