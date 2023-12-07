Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 194,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,131. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,479. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.